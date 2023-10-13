Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

per Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Modificacions dins la version 469d-rc4

fa environ 2 meses
(Built fa 23 jorns)
  • Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit

  • Proprietari

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Talha installada~71 MiB
Talha del telecargament70.81 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,292
