merkato

per Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Installar

Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Modificacions dins la version 0.1.4.3

fa 11 meses
Talha installada~240 KB
Talha del telecargament86 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions3,595
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Tags:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock