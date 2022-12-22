syncBackup
per Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Modificacions dins la version 2.0.1
fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~4 MB
Talha del telecargament516 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,352
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
