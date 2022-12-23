Dinonuggy's Journey

per CoEck Studios
Installar

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

Modificacions dins la version 0.70.2

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~42 MB
Talha del telecargament21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,107
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Executar

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey