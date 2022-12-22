BrickBuster
per Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0
fa environ 2 ans
Talha installada~37 MB
Talha del telecargament16 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions1,089
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing