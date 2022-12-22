BrickBuster

per Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0

fa environ 2 ans
Talha installada~37 MB
Talha del telecargament16 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions1,089
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Executar

flatpak run com.claudiocambra.brickbuster