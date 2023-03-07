BYOD

Installar

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Modificacions dins la version 1.1.3

fa 5 meses
Talha installada~9 MB
Talha del telecargament4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions501
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://chowdsp.com/
Percórrer lo còdi fonthttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Executar

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD