The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Modificacions dins la version 1.52.126

fa 8 jorns
Talha installada~358 MB
Talha del telecargament157 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,001,656
LicénciaMozilla Public License 2.0
Site web del projèctehttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Executar

flatpak run com.brave.Browser