Amiberry
per BlitterStudio
An Amiga emulator for Linux
Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).
It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.
Modificacions dins la version 5.6.5
fa 4 jorns
(Built fa 3 jorns)
- Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit
Talha installada~33.48 MiB
Talha del telecargament11.28 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,588