An Amiga emulator for Linux

Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).

It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.

Modificacions dins la version 5.6.5

fa 4 jorns
(Built fa 3 jorns)
  • Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit

Talha installada~33.48 MiB
Talha del telecargament11.28 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,588
