Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor

The Bladecoder Adventure Engine is a set of tools to create interactive graphic adventures (classical point and click games).

Modificacions dins la version 4.1.0

fa mai d’un an
Talha installada~575 MB
Talha del telecargament450 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions5,602
LicénciaApache License 2.0
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Ajudahttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

Executar

flatpak run com.bladecoder.adventure-editor
