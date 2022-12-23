Simple Diary
per Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Modificacions dins la version v0.4.3
fa 8 meses
Talha installada~582 KB
Talha del telecargament194 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,660
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing