Password Calculator

Installar

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!

Modificacions dins la version 1.1

fa environ 6 ans
Talha installada~65 MB
Talha del telecargament23 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions3,030
Licénciazlib License
Site web del projèctehttps://bixense.com/pwcalculator/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Executar

flatpak run com.bixense.PasswordCalculator