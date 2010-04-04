Bitwig Studio
per Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Modificacions dins la version 4.4.10
fa 3 meses
Talha installada~513 MB
Talha del telecargament312 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions57,431
LicénciaProprietari
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing