BiglyBT
per Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
Modificacions dins la version 3.4.0.0
fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~213 MB
Talha del telecargament96 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions8,184
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing