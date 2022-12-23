BiglyBT

per Bigly Software
InstallarDonar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Modificacions dins la version 3.4.0.0

fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~213 MB
Talha del telecargament96 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions8,184
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://www.biglybt.com
Ajudahttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Executar

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT