Authenticator
per Bilal Elmoussaoui
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
Modificacions dins la version 4.2.0
fa 6 meses
Talha installada~28 MB
Talha del telecargament10 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions73,337
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
