Nexuiz Classic
per Alientrap
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Nexuiz Classic is a fast-paced 3D deathmatch game with high-end and complex graphics effects. It is intended to be played over the Internet or over a local network. Several different game types, such as classic deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag are available. It also supports a single-player mode and playing against the computer.
The game brings deathmatch back to the basics, with perfect weapon balancing and fast paced action, keeping itself away from the current trend of realistic shooters.
This game was originally released as "Nexuiz", but is now referred to as "Nexuiz Classic" since the Nexuiz name was re-used for a non-free game for consoles.
Modificacions dins la version 2.5.2
fa mai de 13 ans
Talha installada~896 MB
Talha del telecargament884 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions8,126
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
