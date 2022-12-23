Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Modificacions dins la version 0.24.2

fa 5 meses
Talha installada~107 MB
Talha del telecargament83 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions11,128
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

Executar

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels