Metronome

per Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Executar

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
