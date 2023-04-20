Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
Modificacions dins la version 9.5.5
fa environ 10 ans
Talha installada~68 MB
Talha del telecargament60 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions30,090
Licénciahttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing