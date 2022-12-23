Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Modificacions dins la version 32.0.0.465

fa mai de 2 ans
Talha installada~18 MB
Talha del telecargament11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions146,786
Licénciahttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Site web del projèctehttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Executar

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf