Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0.12
fa 6 meses
Talha installada~24 MB
Talha del telecargament10 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions1,315
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
