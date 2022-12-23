Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

per Adil Hanney
Installar

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.12

fa 6 meses
Talha installada~24 MB
Talha del telecargament10 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions1,315
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

Executar

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Tags:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer