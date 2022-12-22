rRootage
per ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
Modificacions dins la version 0.23
fa gaireben 20 ans
Talha installada~8 MB
Talha del telecargament5 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,160
LicénciaBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
