rRootage

per ABA Games
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Modificacions dins la version 0.23

fa gaireben 20 ans
Talha installada~8 MB
Talha del telecargament5 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,160
LicénciaBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Site web del projèctehttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Ajudahttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

Autras aplicacions de ABA Games

noiz2sa

A frenetic abstract shooter

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

Executar

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Tags:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup