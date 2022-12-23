Dice Roller
per Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Modificacions dins la version 1.1.3
fa gaireben 4 ans
Talha installada~509 KB
Talha del telecargament229 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions3,997
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Autras aplicacions del grop GNOMEMai
