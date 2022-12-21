Unit Bargain Hunter
per Merritt Codes
Easily compare items when shopping
Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.
Is that family-sized pack really a better value?
If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?
Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.
- Compare unlimited items
- Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
- Saves your information between sessions
- Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
- Open source
Modificacions dins la version 1.12.0
fa 3 jorns
Talha installada~28 MB
Talha del telecargament11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions1,939
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
