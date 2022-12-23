karlender
per Florian Loers
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.
Karlender is an adaptive calendar app based on GTK-4 and libadwaita.
Features:
- CalDav syncing
- Local calendars
- Monthly event management
- Daily event management
Modificacions dins la version 0.9.2
fa 2 meses
Talha installada~7 MB
Talha del telecargament3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions4,463
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
