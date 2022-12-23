karlender

per Florian Loers
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.

Karlender is an adaptive calendar app based on GTK-4 and libadwaita.

Features:

  • CalDav syncing
  • Local calendars
  • Monthly event management
  • Daily event management

Modificacions dins la version 0.9.2

fa 2 meses
Talha installada~7 MB
Talha del telecargament3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions4,463
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://www.gitlab.com/floers/karlender
Senhalar un problèmahttps://www.gitlab.com/floers/karlender
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.loers.Karlender

Autras aplicacions de Florian Loers

Punchclock

Track time for your tasks.

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub codes.loers.Karlender

Executar

flatpak run codes.loers.Karlender