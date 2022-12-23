Telyn

per Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.6

fa mai d’un an
Talha installada~273 MB
Talha del telecargament90 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions914
LicénciaMIT License
Site web del projèctehttps://luoja.co
Ajudahttps://telyn.docs.luoja.co
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub co.luoja.Telyn

Executar

flatpak run co.luoja.Telyn