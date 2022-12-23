Headset
per Headset Team
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.
Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!
Modificacions dins la version 4.2.1
fa 10 meses
Talha installada~241 MB
Talha del telecargament106 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions17,697
LicénciaMIT License
