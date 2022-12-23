Quadrix

per Jean-François Alarie
Installar
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Modificacions dins la version 1.6.5

fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~242 MB
Talha del telecargament94 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,827
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://quadrix.chat
Contactehttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Fièra de questionshttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Executar

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix