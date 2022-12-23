- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- New videoconference function using Element Call (beta)

GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

Licéncia GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Executar

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix