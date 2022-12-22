Delta Chat
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
Modificacions dins la version v1.36.4
fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~336 MB
Talha del telecargament135 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions15,728
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing