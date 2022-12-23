Legacy Launcher

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Talha installada~260 MB
Talha del telecargament103 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions32,986
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://llaun.ch/
Contactehttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Executar

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
