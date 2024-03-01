TigerJython
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Modificacions dins la version 2.39
fa 15 jorns
(Built fa environ 5 oras)
- Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit
Talha installada~322.87 MiB
Talha del telecargament183.01 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64, aarch64