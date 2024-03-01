Flathub Logo

TigerJython

per TJ Group
TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Modificacions dins la version 2.39

fa 15 jorns
(Built fa environ 5 oras)
  • Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
Talha installada~322.87 MiB
Talha del telecargament183.01 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64, aarch64
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak