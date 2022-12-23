Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Modificacions dins la version 3.2.0

fa 28 jorns
Talha installada~159 MB
Talha del telecargament61 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions60,950
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Ajudahttps://proton.me/support/mail
Fièra de questionshttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Executar

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge