OpenBoard

per Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

Modificacions dins la version 1.6.4

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~142 MB
Talha del telecargament65 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions57,119
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://www.openboard.ch
Ajudahttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Executar

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard