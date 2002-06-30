ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Modificacions dins la version 6.30.02
fa environ 2 meses
(Built fa environ 5 oras)
- Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit
Talha installada~602.46 MiB
Talha del telecargament256.37 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64, aarch64