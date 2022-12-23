RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Modificacions dins la version 0.6.6

fa environ 2 ans
Talha installada~71 MB
Talha del telecargament29 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,661
LicénciaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttp://retroshare.cc/
