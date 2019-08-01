Arduino IDE
per Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Modificacions dins la version 1.8.19
fa mai d’un an
Talha installada~533 MB
Talha del telecargament183 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions162,937
LicénciaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
