Arduino IDE

per Arduino LLC
InstallarDonar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Modificacions dins la version 1.8.19

fa mai d’un an
Talha installada~533 MB
Talha del telecargament183 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions162,937
LicénciaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Site web del projèctehttp://www.arduino.cc/
Ajudahttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

Executar

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
Tags:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller