Arduino IDE v2

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Arduino. Arduino do not offer official support for the Flatpak wrapper, and so to offer the best support and experience for the Flatpak wrapper please report ALL issues at the Flathub issue tracker (linked by the issue button/link on this page). This allows with issues to be dealt with correctly. For more info press the issues button/link on this page.

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

The new major release of the Arduino IDE is faster and even more powerful! In addition to a more modern editor and a more responsive interface it features autocompletion, code navigation, and even a live debugger.

The Flatpak build of Arduino IDE 2.x requires the user to have USB permissions to upload a sketch, preferably, the user has to be part of the dialout group.

Alternatively, add the following 2 lines to /etc/udev/rules.d/50-arduino.rules:

KERNEL=="ttyUSB[0-9]*",MODE="0666"

KERNEL=="ttyACM[0-9]*",MODE="0666"

Modificacions dins la version 2.1.0

fa 2 meses
Talha installada~553 MB
Talha del telecargament202 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions89,136
LicénciaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Site web del projèctehttp://www.arduino.cc/
Ajudahttps://docs.arduino.cc/software/ide-v2
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://www.transifex.com/arduino-1/ide2/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.IDE2/issues/35
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.IDE2

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.IDE2

Executar

flatpak run cc.arduino.IDE2
