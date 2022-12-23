Dconf Editor
per The GNOME Project
Verificada
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Modificacions dins la version 43.0
fa 9 meses
Talha installada~1 MB
Talha del telecargament468 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions67,950
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
