Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Modificacions dins la version 1.51.1
fa gaireben 2 ans
Talha installada~6 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions42,659
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing