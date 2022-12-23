Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Modificacions dins la version 1.51.1

fa gaireben 2 ans
Talha installada~6 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions42,659
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web del projèctehttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Executar

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia