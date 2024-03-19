Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

per Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0

fa 7 jorns
(Built fa environ 5 oras)
  • Cap de jornal de modificacion pas fornit

  • Proprietari

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Talha installada~263.88 MiB
Talha del telecargament103.13 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Etiquetas :
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak