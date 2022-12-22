Vintage Story

per Anego Studios
Installar
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Modificacions dins la version 1.18.5

fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~557 MB
Talha del telecargament479 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions16,212
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Contactehttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Ajudahttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Fièra de questionshttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Executar

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory