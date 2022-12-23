ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Talha installada~864 KB
Talha del telecargament406 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions965
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web del projèctehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Ajudahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Senhalar un problèmahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Executar

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf