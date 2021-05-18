Cambalache

per Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
InstallarDonar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Modificacions dins la version 0.12.1

fa 5 jorns
Talha installada~6 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions18,303
LicénciaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Site web del projèctehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Contactehttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Executar

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
Tags:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface