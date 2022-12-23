TuxGuitar

per Julian Gabriel Casadesus
InstallarDonar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.

Modificacions dins la version 1.5.6

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~259 MB
Talha del telecargament132 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions34,457
LicénciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web del projèctehttp://tuxguitar.com.ar
Ajudahttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/forums.html
Fièra de questionshttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/tgwiki/doku.php
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

Executar

flatpak run ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar
Tags:
guitarmusictuxguitar