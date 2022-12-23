Ywallet

per Hanh Huynh Huu
Installar

Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market

Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash

Track your wallet performance and expenditures

Watch-only and Cold Wallet

Modificacions dins la version 1.3.3+379

fa 4 meses
Talha installada~101 MB
Talha del telecargament72 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions849
LicénciaMIT License
Site web del projèctehttps://hhanh00.github.io/zwallet/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ywallet.Ywallet

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.ywallet.Ywallet

Executar

flatpak run app.ywallet.Ywallet