RedNotebook
per Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Modificacions dins la version 2.29.6
fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~7 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions30,005
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
