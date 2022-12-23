RedNotebook

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Modificacions dins la version 2.29.6

fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~7 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions30,005
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://rednotebook.app
Ajudahttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Fièra de questionshttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Contribuir a l’aplicacionhttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Executar

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
