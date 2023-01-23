Gummi

per alexandervdm
Installar

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Modificacions dins la version 0.8.3

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~11 MB
Talha del telecargament4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,016
LicénciaMIT License
Site web del projèctehttps://gummi.app/
Ajudahttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Executar

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
Tags:
editorlatex