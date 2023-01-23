Gummi
per alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
Modificacions dins la version 0.8.3
fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~11 MB
Talha del telecargament4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,016
LicénciaMIT License
