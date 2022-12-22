Warp
per Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Modificacions dins la version 0.5.4
fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~8 MB
Talha del telecargament3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions42,453
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
