Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Modificacions dins la version 0.5.4

fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~8 MB
Talha del telecargament3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions42,453
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contactehttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Tags:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole