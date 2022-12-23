Multiplication Puzzle
per Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Modificacions dins la version 12.0
fa environ 1 mes
Talha installada~143 KB
Talha del telecargament55 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,875
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
