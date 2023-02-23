Elastic

per Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Modificacions dins la version 0.1.3

fa 3 meses
Talha installada~541 KB
Talha del telecargament158 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,932
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
