Elastic
per Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Modificacions dins la version 0.1.3
fa 3 meses
Talha installada~541 KB
Talha del telecargament158 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,932
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions del grop GNOMEMai
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing