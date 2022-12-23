Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Modificacions dins la version 0.4.1

fa 6 jorns
Talha installada~7 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions13,931
LicénciaMIT License
Site web del projèctehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
